SPD: One dead, 3 wounded in Olde Salem Village Apartments shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Shreveport where four people were struck by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, including an 11-year-old boy.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 6700 block of Buncombe Road around 7:00 p.m. bout a shooting. When police arrived at the Olde Salem Village Apartments, they learned that two people were allegedly running through the complex and shooting at each other.

SPD says during the shooting, a 36-year-old man received gunshot wounds to his side and ankle, a 23-year-old man was shot in both legs, and an 11-year-old boy was shot in the upper arm. The 23-year-old victim reportedly died from his injuries.

Police say the fourth victim was dumped off at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and he is in surgery.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

