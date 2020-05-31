$4,000 reward offered as second victim dies in overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Shreveport Crimes Stoppers is offering a reward after a second victim died following gunfire exchange at large gathering in a Mooretown home.

Early Sunday morning, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries to the upper body.

He was taken to Ocshners LSU Health Shreveport where he died of his injuries.

Police then learned a second man also had been shot at the party but had been taken to Willis Knighton North Hospital on Greenwood road where he also died.

Members of the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and launched their investigation.

Detectives learned that during the gathering, there was a dispute that escalated to the point that shots were fired, leading to both men being shot.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the crime scene, but believe there may be witnesses to the murders that haven’t come forward.

Police are asking those with information to reach out to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for these murders.

