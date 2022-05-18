HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released security video of a couple of pickup trucks used recently in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of pipes from a Harrison County oilfield.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the images will lead to tips with information that could help identify suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, EnPower Resources reported over $40,000 worth of pipes stolen on March 1. The company’s security camera’s caught someone driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer and someone else driving a maroon Dodge Diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

The two thieves who stole the pipes used the equipment to load the pipe onto the trailer.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on an early March theft of oilfield pipes. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

The sheriff’s office says EnPower Resources is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or arrests, and the return of the pipes.

If people have any information regarding this case they are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020, or if they want to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 App.