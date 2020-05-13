$40K seized after I-30 traffic stop in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — New Boston Police are investigating after a large amount of cash was discovered inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate-30.

According to the New Boston Police Department, shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday a vehicle was pulled over for an obstructed license plate near the 201 mile marker.

During the stop the officer learned that the person in the vehicle was in possession of a large amount of money after K9 Bentley sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the odor of drugs on the cash.

Investigators said $40,000, which was obtained through illegal means, was being transported to the U.S. and Mexico border region.

The cash was seized and the driver of the vehicle was arrested for Money laundering greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

