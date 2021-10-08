5 arrested after officer spots suspects in violent crime investigation at N. Shreveport gas station

Police arrested five people Friday afternoon at a gas station in North Shreveport on drug and weapons charges after an officer recognized them as potential suspects in a violent crimes investigation. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people are in custody, facing drug and stolen firearms charges after a Shreveport police officer recognized them at a North Shreveport gas station Friday afternoon as persons of interest in cases under investigation by the city’s Violent Crimes Abatement Team (VCAT).

According to SPD Capt. John Todd Eatman, the officer just happened to be in the parking lot of the Shell station on Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby just before 3 p.m. when he spotted the suspects that were ultimately arrested. Eatman says the officer called for backup and the suspects were found to be in possession of stolen firearms and drugs.

All five were taken into custody without incident. Eatman said most of them are adults and one is already a convicted felon, but no names have been released.