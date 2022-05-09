SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people are behind bars in Sabine Parish, charged in connection with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of copper wire and other items from local sawmills earlier this year.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Boise Cascade Fisher Sawmill reported copper wire and other items missing from its storage site in February. Representatives say the replacement costs are approximately $69,000.

At the end of April, the sheriff’s office says Broadway Sawmill on Recknor Road reported over $100,000 of copper wire and other items taken, and replacement costs would be even higher.

The sheriff’s office says they conducted the investigation with help from Fisher Police Chief and Detective L. Thomas, and Deputy G. Sculthorpe. Investigators believe the burglaries started in late 2021.

Randy Lawayne Sanders, 41, of Fisher (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Stephanie Renee Gentes, 37, of Fisher (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Darla K Lewing, 55, of Florien (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Rebecca Yvonne Desadier, 50, of Florien (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher James Knippers, 37, of Fisher (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Randy Sanders of Fisher, 37-year-old Christopher Knippers of Fisher, 50-year-old Rebecca Desadier of Florien, 55-year-old Darla Lewing of Florien, and 37-year-old Stephanie Gentes of Fisher as suspects in the thefts from the Fisher Sawmill. Sanders, Knippers, and Desadier burglarized the Broadway Sawmill, detectives say.

The total cost of replacing the equipment and supplies is about $200,000.

Sanders is charged with two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft greater than $25,000, and two counts of simple criminal damage to property greater than $50,000. His bond is set at $60,000.

Knippers is charged with two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft greater than $25,000, two counts of simple criminal damage to property greater than $50,000, domestic abuse battery, and violation of protective orders. His bond is set at $85,000.

Desadier is charged with two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft greater than $25,000, and two counts of simple criminal damage to property greater than $50,000. Her bond is set at $60,000.

Lewing is charged with simple burglary, theft greater than $25,000, and simple criminal damage to property greater than $50,000. Her bond is set at $35,000.

Gentes is charged with simple burglary, theft greater than $25,000, and simple criminal damage to property greater than $50,000. Her bond is set at $35,000.

All five are booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center and the case is still under investigation and additional people of interest and or charges are pending.