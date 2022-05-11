NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five previous convicted felons are back behind bars following an early morning traffic stop in Natchitoches.

According to Natchitoches police, officers with the Natchitoches Police Department’s ASP Unit conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Keyser Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection. When officers were speaking to the driver and passengers they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Police say the officers asked the driver and passengers to get out of the vehicle and later found an AM-15 multi-caliber rifle. As a result 21-year-old Corteze King, 34-year-old Bryan King, 24-year-old Kourtney King, 22-year-old Joshua Demars, and 21-year-old Lewis Demars were arrested.

Corteze is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and traffic control signals. Bryan is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Kourtney is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joshua is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Lewis is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All five men are booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.