BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — One out of five escapees are still on the run after an early Thursday morning escape.

According to the Bridge City Center for Youth, (BCCY) five juveniles escaped the facility shortly after 2:00 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., three of the five juveniles had been apprehended.

Around 1:30 p.m. it was announced that one more escapee had been apprehended.

A neighbor Stanley Roby says security at the Detention Center is obviously a problem.

“You know these youngsters have no regard for human life or safety. They don’t care. When they escape, they are going to come this way and if that happens someone’s going to get hurt, kidnapped, or maybe killed,” Roby said.

The one juvenile still at large is a 16-year-old male from Tangipahoa Parish.

A Command Center has been established at BCCY, located at 3225 River Road, in Bridge City. The Command Center is actively gathering, tracking, and distributing information to assist in the capture of the escapees.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command

Center at 504-401-3359.

In addition to Thursday morning’s escape, back in November, five escaped. Then on March, 5 escaped, then in April, another teen escaped after a security guard was beaten up, her keys were stolen, and then locked in a bathroom.