$500K bond set for Benton man; charged with over 160 counts of child porn, rape

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Benton man is being held on a $500,000 bond and is facing more than 130 child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Griffing, 18, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road, is charged with 131 counts of pornography involving juveniles, first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, and aggravated crimes against nature.

An investigation was launched after a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children was given to Bossier Parish deputies. BPSO says Griffing sexually abused a child who is under the age of 12. He was initially charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles on Friday, July 30, and was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

As the investigation continued, more charges were added to Griffing’s case Tuesday afternoon and it raised his bond to half a million dollars.

The investigation is still ongoing, and BPSO is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sexual crime involving Griffing or any other person to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.