51-year-old Shreveport man sentenced to 19 Years in federal penitentiary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport man will spend the next 19 years behind bars after being sentenced for federal drug and firearms convictions on Tuesday, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter. Powell sentenced Brien Keith Powell, 51, to 168 months or 14 years for possession of crack cocaine along with an additional 60 months or five years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

In addition to the 19 years, Powell will spend another five years of followed by 5 years of supervised release, meaning by the time he’s free and clear, he’ll be 75 years old.

Powell pleaded guilty to the charges on January 10, 2020, almost two years after his arrest by agents from the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task force.

On March 28, 2018, officers with theTask Force obtained a search warrant of Powell’s home and property. Upon execution of the warrant, officers found drug paraphernalia and a revolver inside the home, along with powder and crack cocaine, ecstasy, a digital scale, another handgun and ammunition in Powell’s vehicle.

In addition, Powell had more than $1,500 in cash in his pocket.

After he was arrested, Powell admitted that all of the narcotics and firearms belonged to him and that he was selling the narcotics to make a living.

Further investigation revealed the firearms found had both been reported stolen.

The narcotics were analyzed by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and determined the drugs to be 38.34 grams of cocaine base, crack cocaine.

Powell has a lengthy criminal history, having been convicted of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (1986 and 1990), possession of narcotics (1990), second degree kidnapping (1994), armed robbery (1995), felon in possession of a firearm (2000), possession of a controlled substance (2007) and possession of counterfeit (2014). The ATF and Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.