6 clerks cited for illegally selling alcohol to those under 21 in Caddo Parish

Crime

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Six people have been cited for illegally selling alcohol to minors in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday six employees were issued a summons for selling alcohol to those under 21 following an operation conducted by the CPSO Youth Services Division.

The following is a list of employees who were cited:

  • Cynthia Perkins, 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense
  • Joshua Bowers, 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO
  • Ivy Dale, 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card
  • Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, second offense
  • Linda Ortiz, 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO Card
  • Mahmaud Shawakha, 34, Cliff’s Country Corner, 127 North Main St., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

The following businesses were checked and did not illegally sell alcohol:

  • Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
  • Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
  • Daiquiri Express. 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport
  • CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport
  • Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
  • Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport
  • Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport
  • Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City
  • Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
  • JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
  • 7 & 7 Food Store, 923 South Pine Street, Vivian
  • E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine Street, Vivian
  • Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine Street, Vivian
  • Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 LA Hwy. 1, Rodessa
  • Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida
  • Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
  • First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
  • Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville
  • S & A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville
  • Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville
  • The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville
  • Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville
  • Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood
  • Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood
  • Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood

