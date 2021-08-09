6 clerks cited for illegally selling alcohol to those under 21 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Six people have been cited for illegally selling alcohol to minors in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday six employees were issued a summons for selling alcohol to those under 21 following an operation conducted by the CPSO Youth Services Division.

The following is a list of employees who were cited:

Cynthia Perkins , 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

, 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense Joshua Bowers , 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO

, 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO Ivy Dale , 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card

, 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card Samad Khan , 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, second offense

, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, second offense Linda Ortiz , 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO Card

, 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO Card Mahmaud Shawakha, 34, Cliff’s Country Corner, 127 North Main St., Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

The following businesses were checked and did not illegally sell alcohol: