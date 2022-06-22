CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six indictments in cases involving murder and rape charges were returned by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in its session ending on Wednesday.
If a majority of the jurors agree the supporting facts of a case support probable cause, they return what is commonly referred to as a “true bill”.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office stated Wednesday that true bills were given in these six cases:
- The Grand Jury indicted Archille Parrel Holmes Jr. in connection with the Feb 16, 2022, slaying of Tomel Henry. Holmes was shot in the head outside a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road in the Werner Park neighborhood. He later died of his wounds. Police said the shooting happened during a fight between Henry and a group of people.
- The grand jury true billed Shamichael Antonio Pearson in connection with the March 3, 2022, slaying of Devin Dewayne Myers. Myers, 17, was shot in the 3400 block of Lillian. St. in the Queensborough neighborhood. Investigators say Myers was involved in an ongoing feud with Pearson when Pearson approached him on the street and shot him in the back as he tried to flee.
- The grand jury true billed Andre Deshun Gladney in connection with the March 7, 2022, slaying of Taurean Vashun Coleman. Coleman was shot on a basketball court in Anderson Island Parks on Wendy Lane.
- The grand jury indicted Zhane Quinn Persley in connection with the Oct 24, 2020, slaying of Devacseya Doyle. Doyle was found with a gunshot wound in the 8100 block of Pines Road and later died from his injuries.
- The grand jury true billed Anthony Tony Thomas for first-degree rape. The indictment was issued under seal due to the nature of the crime.
- One true bill was returned under seal with no other details available.