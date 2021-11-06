6 people injured, 1 in critical condition after shooting at large event in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Six people were injured after a shooting at a Marshall event early Saturday morning leaving one in critical condition.

Early Saturday morning, on Nov. 6 around 2:03 a.m., the Marshall Police Department received several calls after a shooting in the 500 block of South Alamo Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, shots were still being actively fired. Police found several gunshot victims.

More than 200 patrons were believed to be at the event at the time of the shooting, according to Marshall police.

Six people were shot, and one victim was life-flighted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Two victims have been discharged and three were taken to a Longview hospital for surgery in stable condition.

The Marshall Police Department Crime Scene Detectives recovered numerous cartridge casings from at least two different weapons.

Marshall Police Department Patrol Officers, Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives, Marshall Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, and Patrol Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the scene and at the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence. If anyone has any information about this case, Marshall law enforcement encourages East Texans to contact Sgt. Phillips at (903) 935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. If anyone has but wants to remain anonymous they may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.