60-year-old shot after allegedly assaulting suspect with his cane

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 60-year-old crippled man was shot Tuesday morning after he allegedly attacked a male at a Caddo Heights convenience store.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police were dispatched to reports of a shooting at the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In their preliminary investigation, officers learned the victim, who allegedly was inebriated, began assaulting the suspect with his cane. The suspect produced a gun and shot the suspect in the leg.

