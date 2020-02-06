60-year-old Shreveport man behind bars, accused of vehicle burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of breaking into a car at a business in the Cherokee Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 60-year-old Felton Smith was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing, and resisting an officer.

The burglary happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 5. Shreveport police say they received a call about a suspicious person being in the 2200 block of Grimmett Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that Smith was caught breaking into a car in the parking lot of a local business. The victim, who also owns the business, confronted Smith. Smith then turned and threatened the victim with a knife before running away.

SPD says they set a perimeter in the area where Smith was last seen, and they were able to find him hiding in a pile of leaves next to a home. Officers also found the knife that Smith allegedly used during the crime.

Smith was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 6:07 p.m., according to booking records.

