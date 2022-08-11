CPSO says they seized $65K worth of drugs in a search of N. Shreveport apartment on Aug. 9, 2022. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home.

A release from CPSO says 53-year-old Cedric Ragster was arrested in the 100 block of Ute Trail on Tuesday after narcotics agents executed a search warrant at an apartment.

According to CPSO, agents found a Glock .45 handgun, 4,988 grams of marijuana (approximately 11 pounds), 774 grams of methamphetamine tablets, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of powder cocaine, $1,525 in cash, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Ragster was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where is charged with: