7 arrested following drug bust at Bossier City motel, infant recovered

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Seven people were arrested and a baby was recovered Thursday following a drug raid at a motel in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Brittany N. Jones, Corbin R. West, 42-year-old Tabatha M. Sebren, 18-year-old Kaleb N. Sebren, 23-year-old Colton Davis, 42-year-old Feleanda Ashton, and 29-year-old Carl T. Walker have all been charged with a number of drug crimes after narcotic agents busted them at a local motel.

It happened on Thursday, April 29. BPSO says narcotics agents were investigating the motel when they made a traffic stop of a car that was leaving the scene. During that stop, the agents found Jones and West in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe. The couple had just left the motel room where their two-week-old baby was inside a room.

During the traffic stop, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at the motel room, where they found both Sebrens, Davis, Ashton, and Walker inside with methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, smoking devices, oxycodone, multiple knives, hatchets, and a loaded pistol, all in the presence of the infant child who belonged to Jones and West.

Deputies say medics checked the child for any medical issues and turned the baby over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Jones and West are both charged with possession of schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles.

Both Sebrens, Davis, Ashton, and Walker are all charged with manufacture and distribution of schedule II (meth) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles.

Walker faces an additional charge of illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, and cruelty to juveniles.

All seven arrested were taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bonds are pending. BPSO says narcotic agents are continuing their investigation.