7 Bossier Parish teens arrested following burglary ring investigation

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A burglary ring investigation has led to the arrests of seven teenagers in Bossier Parish.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, detectives have been working overtime to solve vehicle burglaries in several neighborhoods and these teens were charged with either committing the burglaries or purchasing weapons stolen in the burglaries.

In the first case, 18-year-old Tyson Lerue Rowe, of Haughton, and 18-year-old Deontae Cory Phillips, of Bossier City, were arrested for vehicle burglaries primarily in the Dogwood and Dogwood South subdivisions on Sept. 9 – 11.

Rowe and Phillips are accused of stealing weapons and credit cards. Investigators were able to track them down when they tried to make a purchase with the stolen credit cards.

Rowe was charged with eight counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Vehicle). His bond has been set at $80,000.

Phillips was charged with eight counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle), as well as eight counts of Possession of Schedule 1 (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Xanax), and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond has been set at $136,500.

Detectives also determined that Rowe and Phillips then sold some of the stolen guns to a 17-year-old who then sold some of those stolen guns to two other 17-year-olds.

The three juveniles who purchased the stolen guns were charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm or Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.

In the second unrelated case, two 17-year-old males were also charged with six counts of Vehicle Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle) for crimes they committed in Cypress Bend and Willow Heights neighborhoods in September.

L.O.C Campaign

Sheriff Whittington initiated the L.O.C. campaign nearly two years ago to encourage residents to do three things to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle burglaries:

L – Lock Your Doors

– Lock Your Doors O – Observe Your Surroundings

– Observe Your Surroundings C – Call and Report Suspicious Activity

