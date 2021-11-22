7 indicted in connection to 5 Shreveport murders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed up seven indictments Thursday in connection to five Shreveport murders as well as additional charges.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, four of the indictments were for second-degree murder, one was for manslaughter, one for illegal possession of stolen things, and one for theft of a motor vehicle. One of the true bills for second-degree murder also included two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The multiple-billed indictment was against Jaylen Dion Burns, 19; Libert Mancil Burns, 27; Tre’Veon Jackson, 19; and Tarus Tre’Von Walton, 18. They are all charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the August 12 slaying of Javoris Ketron Debouse and the attempted slayings of Rontreveus Norman and Terrod Johnson. Debouse, 23, was shot several times while sitting on the front porch of a residence on West 64th Street.

Zykeyland Lilclarence Johnson, 21, of Mansfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2 slaying of 19-year-old Emanual Emon King. King was shot several times in a residence on Richmond Avenue.

Tre’Veon Jackson was also charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August 14 slaying of 31-year-old Horace J. Sparks. Sparks was shot in the parking lot of a motel in Shreveport.

Carlos Demond Ary, 31, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 39-year-old Wendy Akins. Akins was beaten to death at a motel in West Shreveport.

James Earl Gray Jr., 27. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

James Earl Gray Jr., 27, of Shreveport, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the August 22 slaying of 26-year-old Javoria Sherman. Sherman was shot during a fight outside a liquor store.

Jaylen Dion Burns, Libert Mancil Burns, and Tarus Tre’Von Walton were also charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Additionally, Jaylen Dion Burns was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.