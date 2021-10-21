7 indicted in connection with 3 Shreveport murders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand jury handed up five indictments Wednesday in connection with three separate murders earlier this year in Shreveport, and two others were indicted on charges they failed to report the slayings.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury charged Anderito Parnell Smith Jr. and Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, both 21 and both from Bossier City, with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Emanual Emon King of Vivian on May 2.

King was found shot multiple times inside a townhome on Richmond Avenue in Shreveport.

Deangelo Deshun Whitaker, 21 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., 21 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Also indicted for second-degree murder Wednesday were Brandon Damon Glover, 18, and Datavious Deon Simmons,19, both from Shreveport, in the June 26 slaying of 20-year-old Keshun Latrayvius Cole of Bossier City..

Cole died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after he was shot on June 26 while driving in the 900 block of West 62nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 30, of Shreveport is charged in connection with the July 21 slaying of 32-year-old Patrick Lynn Goines. Goines died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital after being shot several times in the parking lot of a convenience store at Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Datavious Deon Simmons, 19 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Damon Glover, 18 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Smith, Whitaker, Glover, Simmons and Johnson all are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.

The DA’s office says 24-year-old Kimara Ashunti Thomas and 19-year-old Joshua Chaucoy Thomas, no relation, are charged in separate indictments with failure to report the commission of a felony.

Kimara Thomas is charged with failure to report information regarding the slaying of Emanual Emon King. Joshua Thomas is charged with failure to report information regarding the slaying of Keshun Cole.

Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 30 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Chaucoy Thomas, 19 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Thomas has an active arrest warrant in connection with the charge against him.