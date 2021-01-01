7 injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Arkansas nightclub

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven people were injured following a New Year’s Day shooting at a nightclub in Arkansas.

According to Fort Smith Police Department spokesperson Aric Mitchell, shortly after 4 a.m. Friday officers responded to a call of shots fired from The Wave nightclub in the 3200 block of Towson Ave.

Upon arrival, officers discovered seven gunshot victims with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injures.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing, Mitchell said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.