CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges.

James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.

Armond Jamar Burgy, 29, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cousin, Katrayvon Hill. In Dec. 2021 Hill was shot multiple times in a parking lot on Madison St. in Shreveport in what police say was a dispute over money.

Jamarcus Jermaine Richardson, 31, was indicted for the second-degree murder of two people on Dec. 6, 2021. Police say when they got to the vehicle where Teola Booker and D’Angelo Hinton were they found both of them deceased with gunshot wounds inside the car.

Darius Tyrese Persley of Shreveport and Quinton Peace are both indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 2021 shooting of Chavez Sha’Montae Parker. Parker was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Linwood Homes Apartments.

Jimmie Lee Foster Jr. of Shreveport is facing several charges for rape and kidnapping. He is charged with first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse and battery in Dec. 2021.

David Lee Gordy of Shreveport also faces charges for the first-degree rape of a child under 12. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Dec. 14, 2021.

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury no-true-billed two individuals in connection with separate homicides. A “no-bill” can either come as the result of the grand jury finding that there was not enough evidence to indict an individual on alleged crimes, or the prosecution has determined the same and is not pursuing the case any further. It does not preclude the possibility, however, that charges could be filed at a later date.