7 women charged in cruelty investigation at N. Louisiana therapy center for special needs children

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Seven women are facing charges of cruelty to the infirmed and second-degree battery following their arrests earlier this week by agents investigating allegations of cruelty at a North Louisiana therapy center for children with special needs.

Investigators with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations. say the arrests stem from a series of incidents that happened in January and February 2019 at ABA Therapy Solutions in Calhoun. They say the investigation was prompted by a complaint that juveniles with special needs were mentally and physically abused at the business. ABA Therapy Solutions is a learning facility for children with behavioral and learning disorders.

According to the affidavits for a warrant, agents initially seized DVR footage from the facility in September 2019. After reviewing the footage, authorities found “numerous incidents of abuse, both physical and mental.”

Agents later submitted the footage to the Louisiana Board of Analyst Behavior, which found no therapeutic properties in the acts reviewed and concluded they constitute forms of abuse and neglect.

The following were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center:

Angela Stewart – 4 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Elizabeth Hensley – 3 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed; 1 count Second Degree Battery

Kristen Nobles – 3 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Christina Elizarov – 2 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Michaela Jones – 2 counts Cruelty to the Infirmed

Randa Mathers – 1 count Cruelty to the Infirmed

1 count Cruelty to the Infirmed Eryn Ogden – 1 count Cruelty to the Infirmed