78-year-old Walmart serial robber arrested in TXK also wanted in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 78-year-old man accused of robbing a Walmart cashier at gunpoint in Texarkana, Texas was also wanted by Bossier City police for attempting to rob another Walmart on Airline Drive.

Ronnie Seymour, 78, was arrested by Texarkana Texas police Wednesday afternoon just a few minutes after he fled the Walmart at 4000 New Boston Road, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Seymour reportedly pulled out a pistol while checking out, and ordered the cashier to give him the money from the register. When the cashier backed away instead, Seymour came around the counter and took the money himself before leaving the store. He was caught by police and charged with aggravated robbery.

TTPD says when they searched Seymour’s vehicle, they recovered the stolen money and the pistol that Seymour used in the robbery. They also found disguises and handwritten notes inside his vehicle indicating that he may have been planning additional robberies.

(Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

During an investigation, investigators learned that Seymour attempted to rob the Money Center at a Walmart on Airline Drive on Thursday, May 7. The Bossier City Police Department says surveillance video shows Seymour wearing a black security guard jacket, a black hat with the word security on the front of it, and a gray wig. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a cashier before fleeing the store.

Seymour was booked into the Bi-State Jail Facility in Texarkana, Texas on a warrant for attempted armed robbery. His bond is set at $350,000.

