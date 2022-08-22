Tashia Sanstra, 19, is charged with human trafficking in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Eight people are charged in a human trafficking sting operation in Shreveport over the weekend that police say was prompted by a tip.

Undercover officers with the Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations vice unit made the arrests Friday night, charging one person with human trafficking, another with prostitution, and six more with soliciting prostitution.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Tashia Sanstra on human trafficking charges and 28-year-old Marissa Bailey on prostitution charges.

The following individuals were arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute: Damien Pipkins, 41, Demichael Carroll, 28, Chris Gaudron. 26, Alvin Jones, 39, Ryan Edison, 33, and Paul Kennedy 53.

A study from the United Nations International Labor Organization estimated 3.8 million adults and 1 million children were victims of forced sexual exploitation in 2016 around the world. The majority of sex-trafficking victims are women or girls but men, boys, transgender, intersex, and nonbinary individuals can be victims of sexual exploitation. The International Labor Organization estimates that 99% of the adults and children forced into sexual exploitation in 2016 are female.

To report human trafficking, contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.