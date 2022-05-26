CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney says a grand jury returned six second-degree murder indictments Thursday, including three juveniles charged in with the murder of a seventeen-year-old.

The grand jury session considered charges against five Shreveport men and three teens.

Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16 years old, are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of De’Anthony Walker. Walker was shot in the Allendale neighborhood while walking home from school on January 27.





Bryant, Green, and Starks are charged with the second-degree murder of De’Anthony Walker

Damion Daron Sherfield, 20 is charged in connection with the February 15 slaying of Roderick Dalaun Walker, who was shot at the Village Food Mart in the 5300 block of Jewella.

Ja’Corion Cedrick Robinson, 20 is charged in the February 7 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Shaundowian Marqee Whitehead, who was shot multiple times at a home in the 4900 block of Haywood Place.

Noel Deon Garner, 27 is charged in connection with the January 20 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jermond Lamar Houston, which happened at a service station in the 5400 block of West 70th just before midnight.

Damion Sherfield

Ja’Corion Robinson

Noel Garner

Romullus Noyes

Ernie Campbell

Romullus Devarian Noyes, 22 is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Jermond Chance Lewis on February 15. Lewis was shot multiple times in the 4100 block of Westwood Park Drive.

Ernie Lynn Campbell, 38, is charged in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Regmond Mitchell, who was found dead inside of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue on the morning of February 17. He was shot in the head.

The DA’s office says all of the defendants remain in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.

