SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen was sentenced to 85 years in prison Monday for shooting three people at a west Shreveport motel, killing one.

Derion Deshun Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault in Aug. 2020.

His sentence for attempted murder is 50 years, and another 10 for the assault charge. The judge sentenced Jamison to life in prison for murder, but because he was under 18 at the time of the murder, he may be eligible for parole after 25 years. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Officials said that two victims from Rayville were visiting Splash Kingdom in Shreveport with family members on July 19, 2020. Afterward, they returned to their room at the Country In Suites on Hollywood Ave. A girl in the hotel asked one victim about his tattoos, and Jamison argued with him.

Twenty-two-year-old Ha’Shoun Ka’Keem Collins returned to the hotel later to speak with Jamison about the argument. They shook hands and separated after a brief conversation. Then Jamison reportedly told Collins he felt disrespected and shot Collins in the chest with a 9-mm handgun, killing him. Then he shot the victim he argued with in the chest and Collin’s brother.

The two men survived, and they, along with other witnesses, picked Jamison out of lineups. Ballistic evidence later confirmed a gun found in the car Jamison used to run from police fired the bullets in the shootings.