Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved.
Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning around 8 a.m. Detectives believe two or three males are working together to commit these crimes.
The males are allegedly armed with “AR pistols” and approach the victims rapidly and demand their vehicle. Police say some of the vehicles taken have been used in other carjackings.
Three of the nine vehicles have not been found. The locations of each carjacking are below:
- July 25
- 3700 block of Penick Street – Three Black males took a black Dodge Charger and fled the scene eastbound on Penick.
- 6100 Fern Avenue – Two Black males took a white 2019 Chevy Suburban with some front-end damage and fled north on Fern. This vehicle has not been recovered and the Louisiana license plate number is BND221.
- July 26
- 2100 North Hearne – Two Black males took a white Buick Enclave and left headed toward North Market. This vehicle has not been found and the Louisiana license plate number is 969 EFX.
- July 27
- 4200 Ester Street – Two Black males attempted to take a black Kia. They arrived in a white SUV style, believed to be the Enclave taken from North Hearne.
- 4900 Hollywood Avenue – At least 2 Black males took a green 2016 Toyota Highlander and left west on Hollywood.
- 1800 Hickory Street – At least two Black males attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, it is unknown at this time what kind of vehicle this was.
- July 28
- At the Dialysis Clinic in the 1300 block of Kings Highway, at least two Black males took a silver 2008 Cadillac CTX after arriving in a white suburban. This vehicle has not been found and the Louisiana license plate number is WSD838.
- At the Promise Specialty Hospital in the 1800 block of Irving Place, one older Black male took an Equinox. This incident is not believed to be related and the male has been arrested.
- 5700 Norton Street – Two Black males took a Red Cadillac and left south on Norton toward Hollywood Avenue.