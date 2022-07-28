Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved.

Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning around 8 a.m. Detectives believe two or three males are working together to commit these crimes.

The males are allegedly armed with “AR pistols” and approach the victims rapidly and demand their vehicle. Police say some of the vehicles taken have been used in other carjackings.

Three of the nine vehicles have not been found. The locations of each carjacking are below:

Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over three days and are hoping the public can identify the cars and people involved. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

