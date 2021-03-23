911 hangup call prompts heavy SPD presence in gated community in Lakeside

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and several units showed up in a gated community in the Lakeside neighborhood following a 911 hangup call Tuesday evening.

According to Caddo911 dispatch, officers received the call around 2:47 p.m. from a home in the Lakeside on Long Lake gated community on Avellino at Waters Edge Circle.

15 units initially showed up at the scene along with two armored tactical vehicles and SPD Chief Raymond.

There is no word on any activities or any reported injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.