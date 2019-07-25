Police seek suspects responsible for Maryland Ave home robbery

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for two men they believe are responsible for burglarizing a home on Maryland Ave.
According to investigators, the burglary took place on the 4000 block of Maryland Ave on July, 20. Police were able to take video footage of the alleged suspects from the home and released it to the public in hopes of identifying them.

Shreveport Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

