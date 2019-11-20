Accused cop-killer Grover Cannon takes stand in own defense

Grover Cannon, 31, is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley on August 5, 2015. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Accused cop-killer Grover Cannon took the stand Wednesday, testifying that he is being “blamed and framed” for something he didn’t do.

Cannon, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley on August 5, 2015. Officer LaValley was killed while responding to a report of a suspicious person at the home of Cannon’s sister, Latauria Cannon, in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Cannon is accused in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. (Source: LaValley family)

Due to an earlier ruling that allowed him to conduct his own defense with the assistance of the Capital Defense Project, Cannon opted to take the stand in his own defense. Dwight Doskey, lead defense attorney, told the jury that Cannon was testifying over the objections of the capital defense team, and offered that the questions were written by Cannon.

On the stand for about 48 minutes, Cannon testified that all the witnesses who testified in the state’s case lied. He then launched into questions that allowed Cannon to claim that he wasn’t in the house when Officer LaValley was slain, nor did he shoot Darren Williams three weeks earlier.

Cannon’s testimony comes on the first day of the defense presenting its case and in the seventh day of the trial. Prosecutors spent the previous six days laying out the state’s case, wrapping up Tuesday with evidence and testimony tying bullet casings found at the scene to a gun police say Grover Cannon used in another shooting less than a month before.

The defense rested after Cannon’s testimony late Wednesday morning, making him the only witness to testify in his defense. Closing arguments are expected to get underway Wednesday afternoon.

Cannon faces the death penalty if convicted.

