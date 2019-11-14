Accused killer of civil rights activist indicted for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man accused of killing a Baton Rouge civil rights activist and dumping her body in the trunk of her own car has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

WAFB-TV reports an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury handed up the indictment against 38-year-old Ronn Bell on Wednesday. He faces a mandatory life sentence in prison if convicted of the July slaying of Sadie Roberts-Joseph. Preliminary autopsy results showed she was strangled before being shoved into the trunk.

Bell was a tenant in a rental property owned by the 75-year-old victim and was behind on about $1,200 in rent.

Police have said a “solid motive” remains under investigation but investigators don’t believe Roberts-Joseph’s death was a hate crime or related to her community activist role.

