Additional charges filed against Shreveport man accused of raping at least 6 children

Police say Brett Kirkman, 52, has been charged with 9 additional juvenile rape charges. (Source: Caddo Correction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man already behind bars accused of raping at least 6 children over a period of more than 20 years is facing nine additional counts of sexual assault against juveniles.

Brett Kirkman, 52, was arrested last week and charged with six counts of first-degree rape after a male victim reported Kirkman assaulting him multiple times over a 5-year period. Investigators found five other victims during their investigation.

Now, police say he is charged with nine additional counts, including three counts of first-degree rape and six counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to SPD, five of the six counts were against victims younger than 13 years old.

Kirkman remains held at the Caddo Correctional Center on $450,000 bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at 318-673-7026 or 318-510-1803.