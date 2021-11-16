Affidavit: Alleged getaway driver in Texarkana Halloween shooting brought gun to party

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Court documents show police believe the second man arrested in connection with a shooting at a Texarkana Halloween party that killed one man and wounded nine others brought a gun to the party and acted as the getaway driver.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Bowie County District Court, 24-year-old Andre Morine drove 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy to and from Octavia’s Event Center late on the night of October 30, where hundreds were gathered inside.

In the affidavit, police say a fight broke out and a total of ten people were shot. Javon Gooden, 20, was killed.

Police say a witness identified McElroy as the gunman, and surveillance video from a nearby business shows Morine, McElroy, and another man arrive at the event center and park. According to the affidavit, they get out of Morine’s Cadillac, and “Morine can clearly be seen in possession of a handgun,” which he hands off to an unknown black male before they enter the party.”

Morine allegedly told investigators he drove McElroy to the party but claimed that he left and went straight home after the shooting broke out and never saw McElroy again that night. Police say cell phone records and tell a different story, indicating he initially left the scene of the shooting but returned minutes later after receiving a phone call from McElroy. The cell phone data shows Morine drove to McElroy’s place before heading home.

That evidence, in addition to the discovery of two rounds matching the same brand as shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, indicate Morine helped McElroy commit the murder and then helped him flee the scene.

Both Morine and McElroy are charged with murder. McElroy is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both remain in custody at the Bi-State Detention Center on $1 million bond each for the murder charges, with additional bonds totaling $950,000 for McElroy on the aggravated assault charges.