SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Many man, who bonded out of the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on April 25 on drug charges and 10 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles, is back in jail again.

Tyson Coby Strickland was rearrested Wednesday after being stopped for violating a modified exhaust law. In addition to that violation, he was also charged with obstruction of justice and 50 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles.

Strickland’s first arrest came after a months-long investigation by the Sabine Sheriff’s Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team.

Agents with the TNT had been investigating Strickland’s illegal narcotics activity since October 2021. They obtained arrest warrants in that investigation when the Louisiana Department of Justice Cyber Crime Unit contacted the SPSO regarding the possession of child sexual exploitation material by a possible resident of Sabine Parish.

That information came through a tip submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating the material was uploaded through a popular messaging application.

SPSO detectives, who are also members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, further investigated the allegations and determined Strickland to be the suspect.

During his first arrest, Strickland’s digital cellular device was seized. The data was extracted by the SPSO’s Criminal Investigations Digital Forensics Unit, which may have led to the additional juvenile pornography charges brought on Wednesday.