AG Landry warns Louisiana residents about phishing scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning Louisiana residents about scammers trying to trick them into turning over their personal information.

AG Landry is urging everyone to “click with caution” when they are using their cell phones and computers to avoid becoming a victim of phishing scams.

Landry said, “Phishing attacks can occur through texts, emails, and social media messages with scammers sending unsolicited or ‘too good to be true’ communications convincing recipients to open attachments or hyperlinks for fake and malicious websites. Consumers should immediately delete these messages and never open their attachments or click their links.”

Landry also offered the following tips:

If it looks suspicious, do not click it.

Be vigilant against email addresses or hyperlinks that resemble their legitimate counterparts, but typically have a misspelled domain name or extra subdomains (i.e., ones that use the number 0 instead of the letter O).

Protect your devices by using antivirus software that provides malware, spyware, and adware protection.

Visit organization websites through a web browser not by clicking attached hyperlinks.

Never respond to emails or texts that require personal or financial information.

Remember that legitimate companies and government organizations do not send unsolicited messages seeking personal information.

For more information on how to click with caution, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/ClickWithCaution or call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.