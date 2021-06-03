AG warns Arkansas residents about rise in catalytic converter thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansas residents about the rise in catalytic converter thefts across the state.

A catalytic converter is an EPA-approved exhaust emission control device that is found beneath the vehicle as part of the exhaust system and thieves are stealing them from all types of vehicles for their precious metals.

Specifically, hybrid and lower emission vehicles contain higher amounts of precious metals in their converters and certain larger vehicles have multiple catalytic converters making both high value targets.

AG Rutledge said, “These criminals are stealing catalytic converters that will end up costing thousands of dollars to fix. I want Arkansans to know the signs beforehand so they can protect themselves from conniving criminals trying to make a quick buck.”

Rutledge released the following tips on how you can prevent catalytic converter theft:

Whenever possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.

If you have a garage, park your car inside and keep the garage shut.

Consider having the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, making it harder to steal.

Calibrate your car’s alarm system to alert you when it detects vibrations.

Most catalytic converters do not have serial numbers, so engraving your car’s VIN can help identify your catalytic converter if it is stolen.

Consumers should notify their insurance company if their catalytic converter is stolen.

If you find that your catalytic converter has been stolen, you should file a report with your local law enforcement agency and then contact ScrapTheftAlert.com to report a theft.