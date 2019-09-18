Airline High band director arrested on ‘revenge porn’ charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Airline High School band director accused of showing nude photos of a former dating partner is no longer employed at the school, according to the district.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say Patrick W. Neff was arrested early Wednesday afternoon on two separate felony charges of obscenity and unauthorized disclosure of a private image, also known as “revenge porn.”

“Mr. Neff is no longer employed by Bossier Schools and the search for a new band director at Airline will begin immediately,” said a statement released by Bossier schools late Wednesday afternoon. “We want to make it clear our district holds its employees to a higher standard and inappropriate behavior, whether it is inside or outside of the classroom, will not be tolerated.”

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives began their investigation in early August when they became aware of the allegations of the possible inappropriate behavior by Neff.

Investigators determined that back in October 2017, Neff showed a student at the school several nude photos of his former dating partner that he had on his cell phone. Neff is accused of sharing the images without the former dating partner’s permission.

Detectives got the arrest warrants late Monday on the two charges. They say Neff turned himself into the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with an $80,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.