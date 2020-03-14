Alleged Machete-wielding suspect in ICU following officer-involved shooting

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect who allegedly threatened law enforcement is in ICU at a Texarkana hospital after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.

Chase Ray Alford, 36, of Henderson, Texas, engaged multiple agencies in Texas and Arkansas in an early-morning car chase before exiting his vehicle and wielding a Machete-type knife, and then another knife at law enforcement. When he refused to put down his weapons, he was shot by a Bowie County deputy.

It began around 5:23 a.m. Saturday when Central Dispatch was notified by Arkansas State Police that Bowie County deputies were in active pursuit of a Dodge pickup with its headlights off traveling eastbound from Miller County at approximately 90 miles per hour.

The pursuing agency Bowie County Texas discontinued the pursuit at the 21-mile marker in Hempstead County.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s deputy met with Hempstead County Deputy Jim Bush at the crossover on I-30.

The Bowie County deputy advised the vehicle was about a mile ahead eastbound toward Prescott. Hope police set up at Exits 30 and 31 and observed the vehicle pass Exit 31 eastbound.

Continuing eastbound on I-30. Bush located the vehicle approximately one-quarter mile West of the Nevada County line and stopped on the shoulder of I-30, where he

observed a white male exit the Dodge pickup holding and wielding a Machete type-knife.

Bush ordered the suspect, later identified Alford, to drop the Machete numerous times which the Alford failed to do. At some point, Alford produced a pocket type knife in his other hand.

Hempstead County Deputy Manuel Rodriguez arrived on the scene and positioned himself to the passenger side of Bush’s patrol vehicle.

Bush continued to order Alford to drop the knives, but Alford refused and advanced on Rodriguez. At that point, Bush fired at the suspect and struck him in the chest area.

Alford immediately went down and ceased to be a threat. Bush and Rodriguez began to administer aid to Alford and continued to do so, along with Hope Police Officers who also responded until EMS arrived on the scene.

Alford was taken to a Texarkana Hospital by Pafford EMS, where he is ICU at a Texarkana hospital. Deputies Bush and Rodriguez did not sustain any injuries.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

By the special agents with Arkansas State Police Company C. Their reports will be submitted to , 8th North prosecutor, Christi McQueen.

