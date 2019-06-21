Alleged vehicle thief caught on camera

Shreveport detectives are trying to track down a woman accused of stealing a vehicle from a business parking lot.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives are trying to track down a woman accused of stealing a vehicle from a business parking lot.

The theft happened on May 16 in the 300 block of Clyde Fant.

Surveillance video showed a woman enter the victim’s vehicle and drive away.

The vehicle was recovered later that morning a block from the crime scene.

A cash reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

