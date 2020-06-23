Amber Alert issued for missing 6-month-old in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-month-old baby in Arkansas.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, shortly before noon Tuesday Majesty McClanton was taken by 27-year-old Rodney McClanton and 21-year-old Miracle Auimatagi from the West Memphis area.

Rodney is described as a black male standing 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 269 S. Danny Thomas, Memphis, TN.

Miracle is described as an Asian female standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 197 lbs.

Majesty is believed to be traveling with Rodney and Miracle in a 2015 White Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on where Majesty could be is urged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 732-7525.

