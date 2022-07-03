GARLAND, Texas (KTAL) – Police in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a teen missing out of Garland who is believed to have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend on Saturday night.

Garland police say witnesses saw 17-year-old Yadhira Medina being dragged against her will into a white Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim by a man they identified as Yadhira’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado.

Police say the truck another suspect was driving the pickup truck, which was seen heading westbound on Buckingham Road in Garland around 8:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officials believe Medina is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Medina is described as a 5-foot Hispanic female weighing 150 pounds. Officials said she has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. According to the alert, Medina was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt and black sweatpants with a black backpack.

Maldonado is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch Hispanic man weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Any information regarding this abduction should be called to the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.