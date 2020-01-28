Tattoo shop owner recounts bungled armed robbery in humorous video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Shreveport tattoo parlor says he’s glad the man who held up his shop at gunpoint earlier this week has been arrested and he even forgives him, but that won’t stop him from having a laugh about how the whole thing went down.

“It was like a tornado coming through the shop and going right out the window. We didn’t have to do anything, he did it all himself. We just sat there and watched in disbelief,” said Red Handed Tattoo Parlor owner Micah Harold.

“This kid did not know what he was doing.”

In a video posted to Instagram Monday, Harold recounts the bungled robbery, which happened around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday at his shop on East Kings Highway when the place was filled with customers and employees.

Surveillance video, which is also included in Harold’s Instagram post along with some humorous re-enactments, shows the robber coming in and waving a gun at tattoo artist Shane McCormick and demanding money.

“I looked at the barrel of the gun and realized, ‘Okay this is real,’ McCormick said. “He didn’t say much when he came in. He just kind of pointed the gun, but it was obvious what he was wanting.”

When the robber indicated the money from the register wasn’t enough, McCormick gave him the money from his tip jar. It all added up to less than $300.

“He’s like, ‘What the **** is this?!,” Harold says in the video. “And we were like, ‘Right??! We’ve been working all day for that. You tell us!'”

“That moment I thought if he wanted to shoot, this would be the time because he wasn’t going to be happy with the amount of money that was in there,” recalled McCormick.

Instead, the robber headed for the door. But that’s when Harold says he accidentally locked the deadbolt in his rushed attempt to escape.

“This is the time in the story where I considered that we might all actually die. If he gets pissed at that door that he can’t open it, he’s gonna turn around and kill every single one of us. I’m like, ‘this is the worst robbery I’ve ever seen in my life.'”

When he couldn’t get the door open, Harold says the gunman punched out a window and jumped out headfirst.

He got away with the cash, but not for long.

Joshua Jefferson, 20, is charged with one count of armed robbery, accused of holding up the Red Handed Tattoo Parlor. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

“By 2:20 a.m. that morning, they had their guy. That got everything. They brought me the money back in less than 24 hours.”

Harold says police told him the gunman had suffered serious cuts from breaking and jumping through the window and showed up at the hospital.

Shreveport police say that man was 20-year-old Joshua Jefferson, who was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

“I have no maliciousness towards this child. If anything, this is an opportunity for forgiveness and healing and my heart goes out to his family…what I’m saying is, everything acted out just like it needed to. But that doesn’t mean we’re not gonna roast his ***!” Harold says in the video before letting the surveillance video of the crime play out.

In addition to thanking Shreveport police for their response, Harold said he wanted to thank his employees and let his customers know what happened.

“I also want them to know that I am doing everything I can to ensure the safety of everybody in my shop at all times,” said Harold.

