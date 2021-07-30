Another Bossier Parish man jailed on child sex abuse charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested another man for sexual abuse against children.

According to Sheriff Julian Whittington, on Thursday 42-year-old David Patton, Jr., of the 1700 block of Alison Ave. in Bossier City, was charged with Molestation of a Juvenile, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, and two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

These charges are the result of another thorough investigation by BPSO detectives who discovered Patton committed child sexual abuse with victims under the age of 13.

Investigators also said there may be other victims. Sheriff Whittington encourages victims to come forward, even if the crime occurred five, 10, or even more than 20 years ago. The statute of limitations is 30 years after the victim turns 18 years of age for these types of sexual crimes.

Anyone who feels they have been a victim or has information about any sexual crime involving Patton or any other person is encouraged to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Patton was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond has been set at $365,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this week BPSO also arrested 45-year-old Jesse Patton, of Haughton, on multiple sex abuse charges against children.