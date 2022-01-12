Convicted Shreveport cop killer’s appeal fails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana Appeals Court upheld the conviction of Grover Cannon for the murder of a Shreveport Police officer on Wednesday.

His defense was that his Sixth Amendment rights were violated “when the trial court allowed defense counsel to present a self-defense argument over his express objection”. The court stated the lawyer is responsible for trial management and provides counsel on what arguments to pursue, objections to raise, and agreements to conclude.

Cannon was unanimously convicted in November 2019 of the murder of 29-year-old SPD Officer Thomas LaValley. LaValley was responding to a call at Cannon’s home in Queensborough when he was shot numerous times.

When the jury was deadlocked over the death penalty Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Cannon to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.