Courtesy: City of Erin

ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

UPDATE — Early Wednesday morning, the man accused of murdering a woman in downtown New Orleans was arrested. The suspect is also believed to be the perpetrator in the shooting of a police officer during a traffic stop in Tennessee.

According to WKRN in Tennessee, 32-year-old BJ Brown was apprehended by the Erin Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In the state of Tennessee, Brown will be charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer.

Brown allegedly shot a woman to death on Iberville street on Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the suspect will be immediately extradited to Louisiana to face charges, or if he will remain in TN until his crimes there are addressed

UPDATE 6/28/2022 — On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department released information regarding the homicide that took place Monday morning. According to the NOPD, 32-year-old BJ Brown is wanted for the murder of 48-year-old Cassandra Jones.

Reports show the NOPD Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals searched for Brown throughout the day and evening of June 27 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The search crossed state lines when WKRN, in Tennessee, put out a BOLO for Brown, for shooting a police officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of BJ Brown or information related to the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Iberville Street is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Iberville Street shooting victim, Cassandra Jones

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the downtown area on Monday morning. According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 1400 block of Iberville Street just before 9:30.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s age was unavailable in the early reports of the shooting.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a few hours later. The case was then ruled a homicide. The victim’s identity will be released following an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

The NOPD has not announced any suspects or motives in this incident. No additional information is available at this time.