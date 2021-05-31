April Crime report for Shreveport continues to show homicide increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The April 2021 crime report for the City of Shreveport has been released showing a 150% increase in homicides from April 2020, but still lower than the March comparisons with 2020. Also, there were twice as many forceable rape crimes in April 2021 compared to April 2020.

With the exception of a slight 4% uptick in residential burglaries and a 37% jump in auto theft, the monthly report shows a 7% decrease in overall crime, which is due to reduced robbery and theft numbers from 2020.

This April, five homicides were committed, compared to three during the same month in 2020, but a in June 2020, a Caddo grand jury determined the April 10, 2020, officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Trivensky Odom, following a car chase involving multiple agencies.

However, in the first four months of 2021, homicides are still 155% percent higher than they were the first four months of 2020, with 28 homicides committed through April of this year as opposed to 11 committed during the same timeframe in 2020.

The 80 residential burglaries in April 2021 were 4% higher than the 77 in April 2020, but in the first four months of 2021 the 284 residential burglaries show an 18% decrease from the 347 in the first four months of 2020.

When separated out across Shreveport’s 13 districts, the highest crime area for the first four months of this year is District 12, which includes Garden Valley, Cargill Park, Pinecroft, Hyde Park, Brookwood, Southwood, Suburban Acres, Summer Grove, Southern Hills and East Ridge. District 12 reported 452 crimes in April, though no homicides.

The second highest crime numbers so far this year were in District 5, which reported 408 crimes, three of which were homicides. District 5 includes Anderson Island, Dixie Garden, Shreve Island, Broadmoor, Waterside, South Highland and the Cedar Grove area north of 70th.

Shreveport’s lowest crime area so far this year is in District 13, with only 50 crimes reported January through April. District 13 encompasses the Riverfront, Entertainment District and the Downtown area east of Market Street.

District 2 has the second-lowest crime rate for the first four months of 2020 with 91 crimes reported. District 2 consists of Freestate, Cherokee Park, Dixie Highway, Agurs area south of Hearne and the Downtown area west of Market Street.

No homicides have been reported in Districts 13 and 2 since the first of the year.

Although Dist. No. 8 fell right in the middle of reported crimes for the first four months of the year with 224, seven of the 28 homicides this year were reported in that district, which covers the South Lakeshore, Country Club and Mooretown neighborhoods.

Districts 7 and 10 have reported five homicides each so far this year; three homicides each were reported in Districts 4 and 5; two homicides were reported in Dist. 11 and one homicide each was reported in Districts 1 and 3.

Dist. 7 consists of the Allendale, Lakeside, Queensborough, St. Vincent/Ingleside area west of Hearne Avenue, Werner Park and Caddo Heights, while Dist. 10 covers St. Vincent/Ingleside area east of Hearne Avenue and Caddo Heights.

Dist. 11 encompasses Sunset Acres, Hollywood and the Cedar Grove area west of I-49, and Dist. 4 is the Highland/Stoner Hill neighborhoods; Dist. 1 covers the MLK Jr. Drive area, North Highlands, West Cooper Road, Lakeview, Hearne Extension and the Agurs area north of Hearne Avenue; and Dist. 3 is made up of Allendale and Ledbetter Heights.