AR man arrested for falsely reporting stolen UTV, filing $67K insurance claim

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KSHV) – An Arkansas man was arrested after he allegedly lied to police about his UTV being stolen and then filed a nearly $70,000 claim with his insurance company.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 39-year-old Roderick Jenkins, of Little Rock, was charged with Insurance Fraud and Filing a False Report after turning himself in on Tuesday.

On June 16, Jenkins reported his 2018 Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle had been stolen from a friend’s home in Texarkana, Texas. Immediately after filing the theft report, Jenkins contacted his insurance company and filed a $67,000 loss claim as a result of the theft.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Jenkins had stopped making payments on the UTV and it was about to be repossessed just before being reported stolen.

It was also learned that Jenkins may have lied about the theft, repainted the UTV purple to change its appearance, and still had it in his possession in the Little Rock area.

Over the next three months investigators found out that Jenkins was expected to attend a recreational ride at the Muddy Bottoms ATV Park in Serepta on Sept. 3. They suspected that Jenkins might take the stolen UTV with him to the event and contacted the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to ask for their assistance in watching for it.

Shortly after Jenkins arrived at the event, another man arrived with a purple 2018 Polaris UTV loaded on a trailer and parked directly beside Jenkins’ UTV. Although the two men told deputies that they did not know each other, it was later determined that they were brothers.

After inspecting Jenkins’ UTV, deputies found that the vehicle identification number had been removed and noted there were several aftermarket equipment similarities with the one reported stolen by Jenkins.

The UTV was temporarily seized until the VIN could be confirmed. Detectives later travelled to Webster Parish to escort the UTV to a Polaris dealership in Bossier City, where they were able to electronically retrieve the VIN and verified that it was the stolen UTV.

Jenkins was booked into the Bi-State Jail and released after posting a $30,000 bond later that day.

