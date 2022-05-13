DYER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police has identified the victims of the fatal Interstate 40 westbound crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night.
According to authorities, a group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound on I-40 near Dyer, Ark., when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.
The motorcyclists killed were identified as:
- Leonard Lemar, Jr. of Slidell, La.
- Patricia Lemar of Slidell, La.
- Malinda Shano of Terrytown, La.
Others injured in the crash include:
- Larry Alexie of Lafitte, La.
- Robert Day of Gretna, La.
- Jennifer Couvillon of Lafitte, La.
- Derrick Reynolds of Slidell, La.
Police also identified Ivan Santos of Norman, Ok., as the driver of the pickup truck and Amber Rodgers, of Virginia Beach, Va., as a passenger. Both were injured in the crash.
Authorities are still working to determine precisely what caused the incident.