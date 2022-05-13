DYER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police has identified the victims of the fatal Interstate 40 westbound crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night.

According to authorities, a group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound on I-40 near Dyer, Ark., when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.

The motorcyclists killed were identified as:

Leonard Lemar, Jr. of Slidell, La.

Patricia Lemar of Slidell, La.

Malinda Shano of Terrytown, La.

Others injured in the crash include:

Larry Alexie of Lafitte, La.

Robert Day of Gretna, La.

Jennifer Couvillon of Lafitte, La.

Derrick Reynolds of Slidell, La.

Police also identified Ivan Santos of Norman, Ok., as the driver of the pickup truck and Amber Rodgers, of Virginia Beach, Va., as a passenger. Both were injured in the crash.

Authorities are still working to determine precisely what caused the incident.