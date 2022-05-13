DYER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police has identified the victims of the fatal Interstate 40 westbound crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night.

According to authorities, a group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound on I-40 near Dyer, Ark., when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.

The motorcyclists killed were identified as:

  • Leonard Lemar, Jr. of Slidell, La.
  • Patricia Lemar of Slidell, La.
  • Malinda Shano of Terrytown, La.

Others injured in the crash include:

  • Larry Alexie of Lafitte, La.
  • Robert Day of Gretna, La.
  • Jennifer Couvillon of Lafitte, La.
  • Derrick Reynolds of Slidell, La.

Police also identified Ivan Santos of Norman, Ok., as the driver of the pickup truck and Amber Rodgers, of Virginia Beach, Va., as a passenger. Both were injured in the crash.

Authorities are still working to determine precisely what caused the incident.