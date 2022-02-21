VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An argument between two Louisiana women inside a Vicksburg Walmart store on Sunday led to a shooting.

Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said the women involved were from Tallulah, La., and that the daughter of the intended target was shot in the back. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Bryant said the woman who fired the shot turned herself in at the Madison Louisiana Parish Sheriff’s Office, some 24 miles from where the shooting took place.